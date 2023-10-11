Top 10 sustainable companies in the UK & Europe

1. Schneider Electric

Headquarters: Rueil-Malmaison, France

CEO: Peter Herweck

Number of employees: 130,000

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric's purpose is to empower everyone to make the most of our energy and resources. Sustainability is at the heart of company activities. To demonstrate this, Schneider Electric has six key commitments: to act for a climate-positive world; to be efficient with resources; to live up to its principles of trust; to create equal opportunities; to harness the power of all generations; and to empower local communities. The business is currently helping 1,000 suppliers to deliver on their climate-positive goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025. Through Schneider Electric’s dedicated decarbonisation programme, offering training, expert support and solutions, partners get everything they need to make meaningful progress. DE&I is also a top priority for the organisation, with 130,000 employees spanning five generations and 182 nationalities in 108 countries. As of December 2022, women made up 34% of the workforce and 45% of the board of directors.

