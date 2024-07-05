Digitalisation Creates a Competitive Edge in Real Estate

From hybrid work models to cost pressures, revenue risks and energy shortages, real estate professionals today face significant challenges. The rising adoption of smart buildings brings several benefits but also raises increased concerns about cyber risk, while the focus on improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of real estate portfolios has intensified due to more stringent ESG reporting guidelines.

In response to these challenges, REInvest Asset Management S.A., a leading European real estate investment and asset management group, has formed a strategic partnership with Siemens, aimed at leveraging technology expertise to cost-effectively transform existing commercial real estate assets into carbon-neutral, future-proof buildings that meet the evolving needs of owners and investors.

This strategic partnership between REInvest and Siemens comes at a critical time for real estate professionals. It will enable them to more effectively pursue their ESG goals and reduce operational costs, providing solutions to improve resource efficiency, enhance tenant retention and ultimately increase the overall value of properties.

Pilot project delivers competitive advantage

A key driver for the REInvest-Siemens partnership was establishing technical standards to achieve business objectives across REInvest's pan-European portfolio. REInvest set performance targets based on financial and other indicators, with both partners then collaborating to derive operational objectives with associated KPIs and select the optimal use cases, technologies and solutions. These technical standards and detailed requirements for space utilisation and operations now form the baseline for all of REInvest's buildings.

The partners’ initial pilot project was the refurbishment of the historic Eastcheap Court commercial building in London, intending to showcase how smart building technology can create greater value for tenants and the building owner.