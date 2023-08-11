Sustainability remains at the heart of Siemens' strategy

Who’s in charge?

Roland Busch has been in charge at Siemens since the early part of 2021, stepping up from the role of Deputy CEO.

By this stage Busch had already become a company legend having worked his way up the ladder over the course of three decades, going from Project Head back in 1994 to a range of prominent leadership positions in various geographies and departments.

Away from Siemens, the CEO holds management positions on numerous industry boards and committees, demonstrating his influence on the world stage.

Busch is capably supported by his CFO, Ralf Thomas, himself a Siemens veteran having joined the business immediately after earning his doctorate in the mid-90s.

Thomas has been Chief Financial Officer and a member of the managing board since 2013, taking responsibility in the ensuing years for areas including Controlling and Finance, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Financial Services and Siemens Real Estate Services.

The managing board is completed by: Cedrik Neike, CEO Digital Industries; Matthias Rebellius, CEO Smart Infrastructure; and Judith Wiese, Chief People and Sustainability Officer.