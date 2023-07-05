Top 10 Chief Sustainability Officers at European companies

The rise of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) is pretty much unrivalled in the context of the C-suite.

As conversation surrounding climate change amplifies, more and more companies are hiring CSOs in a bid to reduce their environmental impact and support issues of social justice.

Whereas sustainability was once an afterthought, it has fast become an integral talking point – even a priority – at boardroom level.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 CSOs across companies in Europe.

