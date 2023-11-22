How analogous inspiration can solve your strategic deadlock

She also points to the British inventor James Dyson and his use of analogous inspiration when he was dissatisfied with the performance of his vacuum cleaner in the late-1970s.

Dyson sought inspiration from a local sawmill that used cyclone technology to separate sawdust particles from the air, and saw this could be scaled down for household use.

He then constructed a crude prototype using cardboard and attached it to his vacuum cleaner – resulting in the birth of a multi-billion-dollar business.

“The salient point in these examples is that both Dyson and Dr Elliot didn’t just take a process or concept from one environment and attempt to Frankenstein it into another precisely as it was,” Hazell goes on.

“Instead, they looked to understand why the concept worked in that environment, took those building blocks and reconstructed them in another environment to address the specific challenges of that particular environment.

“Within a business context, analogous inspiration starts with looking at the fundamental characteristics of your company and exploring which other industries share analogies.”

Learning to look and see

While analogous inspiration might arrive in a moment of serendipity, Hazell’s belief is that it can also be sought out.

Designers and design researchers, for example, are experts in the intentional use of analogous inspiration.

“Drawing on experience working across a wide range of industries,” Hazell adds, “they’re able to identify fundamental components of the systems used by one business and see the parallels with another.

“While design teams may not be the obvious port of call for leadership figures facing difficult decisions, they can use tools like analogous inspiration to provide a new way of approaching a challenge and a clear path for creating change.”

Breathing new life into business strategies

Evidently, as businesses attempt to navigate turbulent waters, decisions on what actions to take become increasingly hard.

Falling back on traditional thinking may be the default response, but it is not the only answer.

“Adopting analogous inspiration is a way to breathe new life into tired business strategies,” concludes Hazell.

“Companies should take the bold step of looking beyond their industries and drawing from more diverse sectors. In doing so, business leaders can access fresh insights, creatively solve problems and seize vital growth opportunities.”

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief UK & Europe and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief US & Canada website.

******

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.