15 UAE sustainability leaders driving change in the region

If ever there was a time to be a sustainability expert living in the United Arab Emirates, this is it. Not only is sustainability top of the agenda for governments, businesses, investors, and consumers globally, but COP28 – arguably the most important sustainability summit on the planet – is set to take place in the UAE later this year.

That means all eyes are on the UAE and the MENA region – not just on the actions and decisions the country takes, but the messages it sends and the people who send them as its regional voices take to the global stage.

So, in the run-up to COP28, taking place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, we source the country’s top sustainability voices, many of whom have helped to shape the sustainability story of the UAE – as the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions.

From Chief Sustainability Officers of the UAE’s largest companies to sustainability consultants and Government ministers, here is Business Chief’s list of the 15 UAE sustainability leaders to know.