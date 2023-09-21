In a move widely described as ‘abrupt’, the long-time CEO of Naspers, Bob van Dijk, has stepped down.

The Dutch national has led Naspers, Africa’s largest company with a market value of US$34.28 billion, for the last 10 years – along with its subsidiary Prosus, Europe’s largest consumer internet company, for four years.

He steps down immediately but has agreed to remain as a consultant until September 30 – while San Francisco-based Group Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tan steps up as Interim CEO.

Van Dijk’s departure follows a run of senior executive exits, including Larry lllg, who oversaw Prosus’ deals in food and edtech.

Once described by Naspers’ chairman Koos Bekker as the ‘best e-commerce man in the world’, former McKinsey alum and German eBay leader van Dijk was the first foreigner to lead the 108-year-old Naspers, whose profits surged 155% in 2022 to US$18.54 billion.

The companies – which hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises worldwide including a 26% stake in Tencent valued at around US$100 billion – did not provide a reason for van Dijk's departure, though said in a statement that the decision was reached after “mutual” agreement.

The departure, though seemingly sudden, does coincide with the removal of the complex cross-shareholding structure between Prosus and Naspers – that van Dijk had himself created – which now gives Naspers the green light to begin buying back more of its shares from Prosus.

According to Citi analysts, the departure was probably not sudden, “but rather one the company preferred to announce following the completion of the unwind of the cross-holding process”.