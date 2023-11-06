Companies are realising a rapid return on AI investments

Clearly, for companies to invest in artificial intelligence, it must make good business sense.

And, as AI becomes more and more integrated across society, organisations are beginning to understand the extent of what’s possible and the significant economic impact it can have.

This is highlighted by a new Microsoft-sponsored study conducted by the International Data Corporation (IDC), which sees C-suite leaders from across the world reveal how their organisations are using and monetising their AI investments.

The research reveals organisations are realising a return on their AI investments within just 14 months and, for every US$1 being invested, an average return of US$3.5 is being realised.

“IDC is projecting that generative AI will add nearly US$10 trillion to global GDP over the next 10 years,” comments Ritu Jyoti, Group VP for AI and Automation at IDC.

“Calculating the value of new investments in GenAI requires building the business case by simulating potential cost and responsible value realisation.”

