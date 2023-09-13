The digital skills gap has been pretty well documented in recent months, with leaders and employees alike bemoaning the issues it is causing in various industries – and some more than others.

IBM discovered earlier this year that three in five people believe they don't have the sufficient qualifications to work in a STEM job and were therefore reluctant to pursue a career in the sector.

And now, fresh research from FDM Group has found a lack of digital skills is also holding back those looking to progress through the ranks at their existing companies, with 58% of financial services workers alleging they have been denied a promotion for this reason.

What’s more, the same proportion believe their organisation doesn't have enough time to train staff effectively, with young staff aged between 18 and 24 feeling particularly neglected (70%).