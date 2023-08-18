Companies have been investing in artificial intelligence projects for a number of years, but their employees weren’t necessarily talking it around the water cooler.

However, thanks to easily-accessible tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the AI conversation has been amplified in recent months to a level that few could have predicted.

The benefits of this emerging technology – increased productivity, cost-cutting, time-saving – are now well-documented, so are fears over job security and the ethical implications.

On the flipside, countless experts have been keen to point out that AI will always require human input in order to fulfil its true potential.

Despite this, a first-of-its-kind survey carried out by the strategic skills provider, Corndel, has revealed the extent to which employees fear AI taking all or part of their job, with younger workers particularly worried.

More than three in five (61%) 18 to 34-year-olds believe AI will have consumed a quarter of their roles by 2033, while almost two in five (38%) Gen Z and Millennials think it will be doing at least half of their job in 10 years’ time.