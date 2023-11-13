Leaders are urgently advocating for AI cyber regulations

The vast majority of cyber leaders are calling for the introduction of regulations to protect their businesses from the risks associated with artificial intelligence.

That’s according to fresh research from RiverSafe, which discovered 95% of cyber chiefs are urgently advocating for enhanced rules.

Conversation surrounding the risks of AI and how they can be mitigated was kickstarted at the first-ever AI Safety Summit, hosted in the UK at the beginning of November.

“While AI has many benefits for businesses, it is clear that cybersecurity leaders are facing the brunt of the risks,” comments Suid Adeyanju, CEO at RiverSafe.

“AI-enabled attacks can increase the complexity of security breaches, exposing organisations to data incidents, and we still haven’t explored the full extent of the risks that AI can pose.

“Rushing into AI adoption without first prioritising security is a perilous path, so striking a delicate balance between technological advancement and robust cybersecurity is paramount.”

