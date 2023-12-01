Microsoft driving AI transformation in the public sector

When one thinks of ‘a large technology company,’ Microsoft is likely the first company that comes to mind.

A globally recognised brand offering a wide portfolio of products and services across industries, central to Microsoft’s message is our mission of empowering every person and every organisation and on the planet to achieve more.

“For me, we're so much more than a large technology company.” describes Greg Wilson, Government CTO at Microsoft’s Worldwide Public Sector team. “There's a responsibility on us as a strategic partner to nations, and as a partner to governments. We're thought leaders in terms of technology, but we also have a responsibility for helping governments understand how things like AI are governed, or how to help reduce the digital divide, or how to support sustainability commitments and how to work with our big partner ecosystem. Key is enabling Governments with our technology to help solve society’s biggest problems”

Microsoft is truly leading the AI revolution, from its Copilot products to how Azure OpenAI Service helps improve productivity, insights and driving automation. The use cases in the public sector, as well as other areas, are endless.

“There's one word that's driving this change and that's AI – it's all about AI, AI, AI!” Wilson describes. “The other word that's completely underpinning that of course, is data. The evolution of Microsoft, particularly over the last few months, has built up on all the work that's been done over the last 10 years and how we're going forward. Today, we've restructured our focus to be more about empowering governments.”

