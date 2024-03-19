Founded in 1975, Microsoft has grown into one of the world's leading technology companies, headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The company is renowned for its software products, including the Microsoft Windows operating system and Microsoft Office suite. Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft continues to innovate and expand its global footprint.

Microsoft offers a diverse range of products and services designed to empower individuals and businesses. Their cloud computing platform, Azure, provides scalable, secure, and reliable services. Microsoft also leads in the gaming industry with Xbox, delivering immersive gaming experiences to millions of users worldwide. In addition, their AI and machine learning advancements are driving new possibilities in various sectors.

Committed to fostering digital transformation, Microsoft provides enterprise solutions that help organisations streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth. The company’s focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility underscores its dedication to making a positive impact on society and the environment. With a workforce of 230,000 employees, Microsoft continues to shape the future of technology and innovation.