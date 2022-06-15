P&G, Microsoft co-innovate on future of smart manufacturing

P&G is on a mission, to create the future of digital manufacturing. As part of its business transformation through digital technology, the company is making manufacturing smarter, with a little help from Microsoft.

The consumer goods giant intends to achieve this by enabling scalable predictive quality, predictive maintenance, controlled release, touchless operations and manufacturing sustainability optimisation – something that hasn’t been done at this scale in the manufacturing space to date.

It marks the first time for P&G in digitising and integrating data from more than 100 manufacturing sites around the world and enhancing its AI, machine learning and edge computing services for real-time visibility.

In a first-of-its-kind co-innovation agreement, P&G and Microsoft will digitise and integrate data to increase quality, efficiency and sustainable use of resources, and will leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to help bring products to consumers faster, increase customer satisfaction and improve productivity to reduce costs.

The new collaboration will:

Allow for better utilisatiion of data, AI capabilities and digital twin technology

Optimise manufacturing environmental sustainability efforts

Increase workforce efficiency and productivity

Along with Microsoft Azure as the foundation, AI and IIoT will also be leveraged to accommodate volatility in the consumer products industry with innovative, agile solutions that can easily scale based on market conditions.

To help accelerate the technology integration, P&G and Microsoft have co-created a Digital Enablement Officer (DEO) staffed by experts from both organisations, and together will deploy the Azure platform. The DEO also intends to serve as an incubator to create high-priority business scenarios in the areas of product manufacturing and packaging processes that can be implemented across P&G.