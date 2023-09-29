Could the UK soon be a global leader in the field of AI? That’s certainly the aim of a newly-launched training programme from Informa Tech which is designed to position the nation’s businesses at the forefront of the artificial intelligence movement.

The scheme, designed using the UK Government Office for AI’s soon-to-be-unveiled ‘upskilling framework’, addresses the AI skill gap by educating business leaders on how to successfully identify, launch and scale up AI projects, remaining competitive at a global level.

As part of its National AI Strategy, the government has committed to carrying out research into the skills needed to enable employees to use AI in business, as well as identifying how to meet those needs.

“The AI skills gap is a global challenge,” says Jenalea Howell, VP Artificial Intelligence Market at Informa Tech. “Each year, up to 80% of AI projects globally fail to deliver, mainly due to businesses’ inability to operationalise AI models.