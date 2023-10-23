Skills and labour shortages have been identified repeatedly over the past couple of years as two of the biggest challenges facing business.

And now, fresh research from SD Worx has revealed just how acutely the talent drought is being felt across Europe.

France is the European nation where employers are being hit hardest, with around six in ten (61%) confessing they are facing a shortage of workers to get necessary work completed.

That proportion drops below 50% in Italy (49%), Germany (47%) and the UK (46%), but is still worryingly high.

“The gap between talent supply and demand is widening once again,” comments Rachel Clough, who heads up SD Worx’s operations in the UK. “Moving out of an economic downturn, as companies look to grow and expand it’s crucial to have the right workers on board and the right strategies in place to keep them.

“Today's workforces have high expectations for their workplace experience. They want greater control of their career development and expect to have access to the tech tools and upskilling opportunities that will support them along the way.”

