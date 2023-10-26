Why learning and development is crucial to AI adoption

The face of the workplace has, undoubtedly, changed significantly in recent years, with technology playing a major role in helping employees stay connected and automate tasks.

The prevalence of AI over the past 12 months is a prime example, with its impact notable in the legal and financial professions, and even in creative industries.

Among the countless big questions facing employers is how to make sure their staff are ‘AI ready’.

“As companies adapt and accelerate the integration of new technologies at work, we must ensure future employees have the necessary skills to work in conjunction with emerging technologies and tools,” says Salvatore Nigro, CEO at JA Europe.

In a recent study, the World Economic Forum found almost half (44%) of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years due to AI and digitalisation, resulting in significant labour-market disruption.

Nigro acknowledges that many people may experience ‘AI anxiety’, the worry they might lose their jobs to artificial intelligence or understand the technology.

But he adds: “While AI has the potential to automate mundane and routine tasks, allowing employees to focus on responsibilities that require human expertise such as networking and client relations skills, there is no doubt the fastest-growing roles will be driven by technology and digitalisation.”

