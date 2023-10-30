Fast fashion giant Shein continues to take Europe by storm

The rise of Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein over the past few years has been nothing short of remarkable.

In the space of less than 15 years, the company has grown to become the largest fashion retailer in the world, earning a valuation of US$100 billion – surpassing its closest competitors, Zara and H&M.

Revenue in 2022 was US$22.7 billion and is projected to reach almost US$60bn by 2025.

And now, Shein has reached another significant milestone, making its very first acquisition in the UK with the purchase of women’s clothing brand Missguided from Frasers Group.

The deal sees Singapore-headquartered Shein buy Missguided’s intellectual property and trademarks, while Frasers Group will retain staff members and real estate.