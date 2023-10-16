The rise and rise of British clothing brand Next continues.

A deal has been sealed for the retail heavyweight to purchase FatFace for around US$140m, further growing Next’s business empire.

It has been emphasised, however, that FatFace will retain its “management autonomy and creative independence”, according to a statement on the London Stock Exchange.

This latest acquisition comes hot on the heels of Next reducing fellow British fashion chains Joules and Cath Kidston from administration, while it also has stakes in Gap, Victoria’s Secret, Reiss and JoJo Maman Bébé.

As competitors struggle to adapt to changing customer behaviour and fall by the wayside, Next has shown remarkable resilience, extending its offering to dozens of countries across the globe.

