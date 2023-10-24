Ikea: From tiny Swedish retailer to multinational giant

Ikea, the iconic retailer known far and wide for its flatpack furniture and delicious meatballs, is this year celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Founded in a small Swedish town in the 1940s, the brand is now represented in 62 markets, with more than 450 stores attracting around 700 million customer visits every year.

Throughout its history, Ikea has prided itself on providing high-quality furniture at affordable prices. As a result, its wide variety of products can be found in tens of millions of homes across the world.

Today, the business is going the extra mile to become an even more sustainable operation, while staying true to its roots.

