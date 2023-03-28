How Aramco is advancing Saudi’s digital transformation

When it comes to digital transformation, there is little doubt of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions.

Not only has the Kingdom made huge progress in digitising e-government services, but private sector organisations in Saudi have been investing heavily in digital transformation.

Digital transformation ramping up in Saudi

According to the latest Tech Survey Saudi Arabia report, 80% of organisations in the Kingdom are at an advanced stage of their digital transformation strategies, with technology professionals demonstrating a more resilient, and forward-looking attitude than their global peers, said Robert Ptaszynski, Head of Digital & Innovation at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

More than 340,000 people currently work in the digital, telecoms and IT sectors in Saudi, with female participation now standing at 32.5%, a higher rate than both the EU and Silicon Valley.

Alongside this, state and foreign investment has poured into Saudi in recent years and months. Since the start of 2023, the Kingdom has attracted more than US$9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by tech giants Microsoft, Oracle, Zoom and Huawei, which are all building cloud regions in Saudi.

Little wonder then that Saudi is ranked fourth globally and second among the G20 members in its level of preparedness in digital systems.

This is in large part thanks to its robust regulatory framework, which has been implemented in line with the goals outlined by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to diversify the Kingdom away from its dependence on oil.