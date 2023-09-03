Five best homegrown fine-dining restaurants in Riyadh

Riyadh’s dining scene is growing at a dizzying pace.

Not only have dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants arrived in the Saudi capital over the past three years, but international fine-dining restaurant brands such as Cipriani, La Petite Maison, Hakkasan and Mamo have opened their doors here.

What’s even more interesting is the rapid rise of homegrown, local-flavoured restaurant concepts that are blazing a trail through the city’s dining scene.

Serving a mix of traditional and fusion fare, many offering Saudi dishes but with a modern twist, these Saudi-born restaurants are giving global brands a run for their money.

Amid a whirlwind of international openings in Riyadh, we highlight the homegrown heroes in this emerging global culinary capital.

1

Al Bujairi, Diriyah

Fancy trying Saudi caviar? Farmed in Dammam and served with masabeeb pancakes, this is a must-try dish that has been pulling in punters since fine-dining restaurant Maiz’s opening last year.



Claiming to be the world’s first authentic Saudi restaurant, Riyadh-born Maiz is a celebration of the Kingdom’s cuisine, culture and heritage.



Located as part of the city’s famed Bujairi Terrace, a tradition-inspired village in the historic Diriyah district overlooking Turaif (once the original seat of the first Saudi state), Saudi-born Maiz is a celebration of the Kingdom’s cuisine, culture and heritage.



Traditional dishes hail from all 13 provinces of the Kingdom, from lamb khabsa to chicken saleeg, with all given a contemporary twist. Produce is locally sourced where possible and from regional farms – from Arabian Gulf shrimps to Al-Kharj-farmed camel – while dishes are rich in the finest heritage ingredients and flavours – think sumac croutons, feta mousse, pickled dates.



Surroundings are modern but with a Saudi aesthetic, from the Arabic architecture to the dramatic chandeliers.