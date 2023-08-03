Meet ACWA Power, the world’s most sustainable power producer

The strategy to its sustainable growth is simple.

To be at the forefront of the energy transition by delivering reliable and responsible power, desalinated water and green hydrogen at low cost in Saudi, the wider GCC, and other high-growth markets.

Which it does via a unique ‘Develop-Invest-Operate-Optimise business model that encompasses the entire lifecycle of an asset.

“We develop projects, invest in them, operate them, and continually look into how we can optimise their financial structures to allow us to allocate and extract returns across the lifecycle of the asset,” the company says.

Playing a central role in the Kingdom’s energy transition

Fuelling the firm’s rapid expansion is Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to lead the energy transition.

The Kingdom – whose goal is to meet 50% of its energy needs with clean energy by 2030 – is undertaking construction of numerous mega projects, including solar and wind power stations (some of which stand as the world’s largest) and the world’s largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production plan in NEOM.

The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF) and state-owned companies, like aramco, are investing heavily in renewables and ACWA Power has secured a series of PIF-backed investments to support its development of the country's renewable energy sector.

As well playing a central role in the Kingdom’s own energy transition, ACWA is carrying the Saudi flag globally in 12 countries on three continents.

Stretching from the Red Sea in Saudi to the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, the company’s portfolio now comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development or construction with an investment of US$78.2 billion and the capacity to generate 50.4 gigawatts of power and manage 6.8 million cubic metres of desalinated water per day.

Among projects ACWA Power has recently secured, a one-gigawatt wind energy and battery storage project in Kazakhstan with an investment tag of US$1.5 billion; and a deal to build a US$100 million green hydrogen project with Uzbekistan’s state-owned chemical firm Uzkemyoasat – marking the first project of its kind in the Central Asian country.

Last year, ACWA signed US$12 billion worth of agreements to develop new energy projects in Uzbekistan, including the world’s largest single onshore wind project, with a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts.

ACWA’s most recent project signing is to construct a 10 GW wind project in Egypt.

The wind farm, which is expected to be one of the largest in the region, and will save 25 million tonnes of annual emissions and provide electricity to 11 million households, aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 – an ambitious programme to increase renewable energy capacity in the mix up to 42% by 2035.