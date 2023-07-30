5 of the best sustainable fine-dining restaurants in Paris

Not only do these five Paris-based restaurants have 10 Michelin stars between them, but they have each bagged Michelin's highly-sought-after Green Star, which recognises the finest restaurants committed to sustainable gastronomy.

As well as delivering menus that put vegetables centre stage, these six eateries are focused on sourcing ingredients responsibly, championing local and ethical produce, pioneering the fight against food waste, and using seasonal ingredients.

Here, Business Chief's five best sustainable fine-dining restaurants.

1

L’Arpège

3 Michelin Stars

Green Star

Not only has legendary chef Alain Passard retained three Michelin stars at L’Arpège for more than two decades, but he’s done it by putting vegetables front and centre.

"I want to elevate the humble vegetable to a grand cru," Passard has said.

Way before it was fashionable to do so, plant-based culinary pioneer Passard removed red meat from his menu in 2001 and has delivered a menu centred around vegetables for the last 22 years – though some game, fish and seafood dishes are served.

The chef-turned-gardener has three biodynamic kitchen gardens located in different regions in France, where he grows all the vegetables, fruits and herbs used in his dishes. Produce is hand-harvested and amounts to 50 tonnes per year.

"At L’Arpège, every ingredient comes with its own passport and provenance, and we know the experts behind all our products: gardeners, cheese makers, livestock breeders, fisherman, etc. I love working with people I know and trust!”

Vegetables are mainly roasted and grilled over flames, to retain the essence of the produce, and the menu is ever-changing with signature dishes including white asparagus with turnip carpaccio.

The restaurant is located in the 7th arrondissement near the Rodin museum.