Top 10 Michelin-starred sustainable restaurants in Europe

Any foodie worth their salt knows the value of a Michelin Star, the French three-tiered rating system honouring the world’s finest restaurants. But even the savviest gourmand may not have heard about Michelin’s Green Star, which landed in 2020.

Michelin’s Green Star recognises restaurants committed to sustainable gastronomy – those sourcing ingredients responsibly, championing local and ethical produce, pioneering the fight against food waste, using seasonal ingredients, eliminating non-recyclables from their supply chains, focusing on a plant-based menu, and tackling issues related to ethics and wellbeing.

To date, 338 restaurants across 21 countries have bagged Michelin-worthy green credentials, the majority of which are in France (82), followed by Germany (52), Spain (27), the UK and Ireland (22), and the Nordic countries (34).

We’ve rounded up 10 of Europe’s greenest gourmet restaurants, from London to Moscow, Amsterdam to Copenhagen, to ensure you eat well and sustainably.

1 Silo, London

Dubbed the world’s first zero-waste restaurant, east London-located fine-dining eatery Silo may not have a Michelin star to its name (yet), but it has bagged Michelin’s prestigious Green Star.

Embracing a pre-industrial food system, showcasing pure foods born from clean farming, Silo’s philosophy is based on respect – “respect for the environment, respect for the way food is generated and respect for the nourishment we give to our bodies”, says owner Douglas McMaster.

This is reflected in its mainly plant-based menu and zero-waste ethos which extends to absolutely everything. The tasting menu maintains control of what is ordered and all ingredients are utilised to the max with meat prepared following a nose-to-tail approach. Leftovers and scraps are composted, and the restaurant mills its own flour, churns its own butter and oat milk and brews its own fermented beer from live cultures.

All produce is locally sourced, arrives in reusable containers and is served on crockery made from crushed wine bottles. Even the furniture is recycled with tabletops made from recycled food packaging and lamps made from Mycelium, the vegetative part of fungi.

2 ONA Restaurant, Ares, Southwest France

Not only does vegan restaurant ONA (Origine Non Animale) have a Green Star, it’s also the first double Michelin-starred vegan restaurant.

Led by self-taught vegan chef Claire Vallee, ONA is 100% vegan, organic gastronomy with no meat or dairy on the menu and no leather or fur products in the décor. Instead, the interiors feature wood and bulrush plants while a terrace showcases 140 varieties of organic edible plants used in the kitchen.

ONA uses seasonal, organic and local produce and the menu, which changes monthly, is designed as a sensory journey around organic seasonal products, both raw and cooked. All energy used is renewable and the restaurant has its own compost system.