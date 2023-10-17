ServiceNow is helping this French region to go low carbon

Set against a backdrop of growing public expectation and pressure to act with a greater level of urgency, government organisations around the world are increasingly turning to technology to implement innovative sustainability initiatives.

Bordeaux Métropole, which looks after the urban region of Bordeaux, France, is no different.

With the support of ServiceNow, the municipality is undertaking an ambitious digital transformation programme to support citizens with around 1,600 digital services in areas such as housing and transport.

It’s a strategy aimed at helping to deliver on Bordeaux’s mission and values using intelligent solutions, with the goal of positive energy and low carbon by 2050.