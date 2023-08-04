Vast majority of leaders report transformation failings

In the UK, the government has published a series of updates to its National Risk Register, which outlines the most serious risks facing the country and its people and businesses.

Marco Limena, CEO of Board International, insists leaders should not be worried about each of the register’s 89 threats individually, but believes the Cabinet Office’s report should serve as a reminder that the “era of continuous disruption” is here.

“Those words are meant as a wake-up call for organisations to continuously adapt and find new capabilities and efficiencies to deal with today’s challenging environment,” he adds.

“Our recent Global Planning Survey found that a third of businesses are unprepared for another pandemic, continued supply chain disruption and/or continued high interest rates – all risks featuring on the register.

“The reality is that UK PLC is currently living through a period of continuous disruption and they should bake agility into their businesses to weather upcoming storms – literal and otherwise. The good news is that companies that advance their digital capabilities can steer their business at the speed of change and gain a competitive edge.”

In carrying out its Global Planning Survey 2023, Board International asked 2,454 decision makers across the UK, the US, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Australia and Singapore how they are faring in light of a series of ‘unprecedented’ economic events. All worked in finance planning, supply chain planning and merchandise planning functions in businesses with more than 500 employees.

