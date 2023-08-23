Saudi solar energy projects backed by ACWA, Badeel, Aramco

UAE solar park – centre of excellence in renewable energy

It was more than a decade ago, in January 2012, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Seih Al Dahl.

In the 11 years since, the park has undertaken five phases and has recently accepted Masdar’s bid for phase six, due to become operational in stages starting quarter four of 2024.

Final completion of the solar park is set for 2030 when it will have a total capacity of 5GW.

The production capacity of the park has so far reached 2,427 MW, which is 16.3% of Dubai’s total production capacity, according to Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Among the many awards for innovation, the solar park has secured two Guinness World Records – one for the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world and the other for the largest green data centre in the world (100% solar-powered).

The solar park also houses an Innovation Centre and R&D Centre, which support DEWA’s efforts in transforming Dubai into a centre of excellence in renewable and clean energy.

"In Dubai, we have a clear strategy and roadmap to transform Dubai into a centre of excellence in essential new technologies to achieve net zero carbon emissions in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

