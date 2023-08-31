CEO Deniz Ozgur on revolutionising fashion with technology

Attracting and working with big-brand names has been a “conscious and strategic effort”, says Deniz. “We were pioneering a new approach, and it required educating both brands and individual creators about what we were offering.”

This was achieved by fostering a diverse team with members both from tech and fashion backgrounds who understood both sides along with crafting a robust collaboration ethos, says Deniz.

“We take the time to understand our partners, meet their specific needs, and protect their brand legacy. This commitment to understanding and aligning with their vision has been vital in forging these valuable connections.”

The collaboration with Balmain is just the tip of the iceberg for Deniz, who sees NFTs not only as collectibles but as a new medium for IP management.

“We’ll be pioneering more collaborations, unlocking brands to scale IP licensing to collaborate with more creators and builders.”

Here, Deniz talks to Business Chief about the technologies that excite her most, the challenges for female founders, and what drives her.

Prior to co-founding Space Runners, you were CEO of a sports gaming metaverse startup. Have you always been entrepreneurial?

Entrepreneurship was never a predetermined path for me but rather a natural progression driven by my love for problem-solving and my desire to make an impact. In college, I dabbled in small ventures and tech projects, but it was my passion for technology that ignited the entrepreneurial spark within me. I saw opportunities in the tech landscape that were begging to be explored.

What truly drives me is not just the allure of innovation but the ability to use technology to redefine the boundaries of an industry, in this case, the world of fashion. The journey has been filled with challenges and triumphs, but the unwavering belief in our mission keeps me fuelled and focused.

What do you consider your biggest career achievements to date?

Building our platforms from the ground up, enabling brands to scale their design processes and facilitating customer engagement in new ways. Also, working with the fashion industry’s leading brands like Balmain and Smiley – this has been monumental in validating our vision and approach. Finally, creating a culture that values creativity, diversity, and collaboration.

How would you describe your leadership style?

A blend of empathy and innovation. It has evolved from a hands-on approach to fostering an environment where team members are encouraged to explore, make mistakes, and learn. It's not about directing but guiding and inspiring the team to see beyond the obvious and believe in the extraordinary.

How challenging is it for female-led startups to raise capital?

Raising capital is universally challenging for any startup, but it's undeniable that female-led startups in tech may face unique obstacles and the reasons are multifaceted.

Despite growing awareness and efforts to diversify, the investment world still leans male-dominated and while this is shifting, with investors actively seeking gender balance in leadership, it's a transition that takes time. The connections that facilitate funding opportunities might not be as readily accessible for women in the industry either.

Also, women in tech more generally often contend with stereotypes that wrongly associate gender with technical acumen, a misconception that can affect the way their capabilities are evaluated.

What advice would you give to other women founders?

Firstly, prepare for rejection. Whether it's an investor saying no, a deal falling through, or a product needing a pivot, failure is a step on the path to success. Learn from it, don’t dwell on it.

You may well face biases and preconceptions. Not only is it important to challenge them, but also recognise when to conserve your energy for the battles that matter most to your goals.

It’s important too to find your allies. Networking can feel overhyped, but real connections with those who genuinely understand and support your vision can be transformative. Seek mentors and allies, not just contacts.

Investing in yourself is also crucial. This isn't just about education or skill development, although those are crucial. It also means taking care of yourself, mentally and physically. Burnout is real, and your well-being is foundational to your success.

What do you see as the most pressing issue for women in tech today?

It’s not just the glass ceiling but the ‘glass cliff’ – where women are often placed in leadership roles during crisis times. There's a need to foster a culture that supports and celebrates women not just as saviours during difficult times but as key players at all levels.

Equal representation, genuine mentorship, and a shift in organisational culture can make a meaningful difference. It's not just about counting women but making every woman's contribution count.

Beyond blockchain, what other technologies are changing the fashion landscape?

Other technologies, like AI-driven design tools, speak to our inner innovator. The idea isn't to replace human creativity but to augment it, to help designers recognise patterns, analyse trends, and create in virtual spaces. It's about enhancing the human experience, not diminishing it.

And then there's the virtual realm, where fashion transcends the physical. Virtual and Augmented Reality open up possibilities where you can walk through a fashion show from your living room or try on a dress without leaving your home. These technologies bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, making fashion more interactive, accessible, and alive.

In all of this, what truly excites me is the human connection. These technologies aren't just tools; they're extensions of our creativity, our values, our community. With Space Runners, we're not merely building a platform but nurturing a culture that sees fashion as a living, breathing entity. It's a vision where technology and humanity dance together, reshaping not just an industry but how we express, connect, and live.

Finally, what keeps you awake at night?

The responsibility that comes with having real-world impact. The decisions we make today will shape the future of how people interact, work, and live. Navigating the ethical considerations, maintaining the trust of our users, and ensuring that our products are accessible and beneficial to all are complex challenges that require careful thought and constant vigilance.