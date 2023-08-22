How UAE Astra Tech is building the MENA region’s Ultra App

The race to build the region’s first super app is hotting up, but one ambitious tech upstart is aiming higher – as it bids to build what it calls an Ultra platform.

That company is Astra Tech, led by self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur Abdallah Abu Sheikh, who has overseen rapid expansion at what is now the MENA region’s leading consumer technology holding group.

Starting with just three people, Astra Tech now has 300, has raised more than US$500 million (led by Abu Dhabi’s G42), made a number of smart acquisitions, and is a profitable business.



"Our goal is not to reinvent the wheel or build things form scratch but leverage the existing familiar platforms to create an Ultra Platform – an ecosystem for digital communication and commerce that will revolutionse the way people live their everyday lives," says Abu Sheikh.

Building an Ultra Platform by smart acquisition

Acquisitions started back in July 2022 when Astra Tech integrated home services solution Rizek into its platform. Born in the UAE, Rizek was launched in 2020 and had already acquired a million users and a network of 20,000 service providers – not to mention US$15 million backing from investors such as Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ.

Interestingly, Riek was also founded by Abu Sheikh.

The founder and CEO described the deal as “the first strategic building block of our digital ecosystem”.

“By bringing Rizek’s agility, plethora of services, and innovation into our ecosystem, we’re accelerating the time to market for Astra Tech’s revolutionary ultra platform.”

The aim is to create a platform that will simplify the way people communication, shop, pay and transact, according to Abu Sheikh.

That time to market seems to be gathering pace. Hot on the heels of the Rizek deal, Astra Tech acquired fintech company PayBy – allowing customers and merchants to secure services international money transfers, seamless payment solutions, wallet top-ups, and more on Astra Tech’s ultra app.