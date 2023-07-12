Top 10 fastest-growing companies in South Africa in 2023

Revenues reached a staggering US$2.117 billion for this metals and mining company in 2021, up from US$587.5 million in 2018. While employees climbed to more than 18,000 from just under 16,000.

One of the world’s top five platinum mining companies, operating four mines, Johannesburg-based Northam mines mainly platinum, palladium, and rhodium, with a focus on sectors including motor manufacturing, jewellery and other industrial sectors such as electronics.

Founded in 1977, today, Innovation is at the heart of Northam, which commissioned the first aerial rope conveyor system seen in South Africa and the trialling of a first-of-is-kind mobile tunnel borer.

Led by CEO Paul Dunne since 2014, Northam has been transformed through acquisitions and growth projects, with R10.1 billion invested in its growth strategy leading to an increased in refined metal production. Among key acquisitions, Everest and Maroelabult opened the way for two new mines, and the company also has 35% share in Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Dunne, who was previously responsible for mining, concentrating and smelting operations at Impala Platinum, is also the Deputy Chair of Women in Mining, and has developed strong diversity and inclusion pillars for women working at Northam.

4

Group CEO: Hendri Pretorius

Growth rate: 53.643%





Born in 2018 with a need to bridge the gap between healthcare and technology, Vertice was the coming together of Amayeza Abantu, leading medtech provider started in 1998, and Ethos private Equity – making Vertice one of South Africa’s oldest and most established medtech leaders.

The medtech has since grown exponentially, with operations in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa, and seeing its revenues rise to US$78.4 million from US$23.7m from 2019-2021, and its employees climb to nearly 600 from 150.

Headquartered in Pretoria, and a leading medical distributor and service provider in the fields of cardiology, neurology, wound care and spinal surgery, Vertice provides turnkey medical solutions, surgical products and instruments and personalised service across several healthcare sectors including cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, wound care and spinal surgery.

Over the years, the company has diversified its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, including its acquisition of Haemotec, which extends its reach into the haematology space.

Vertice has been led by Group CEO Dr Hendri Pretorius since 2018.

5

Growth rate: 53.46%