There can be little doubt that use of AI tools in the workplace is on the rise.

Tech giants like ServiceNow and Nvidia are busy making huge investments, while a significant majority of leaders are confident that the positives of artificial intelligence will ultimately overshadow any negatives that arise.

But do these businesses have the capabilities necessary to truly harness the power of this game-changing technology?

In a recent study, EY discovered that, while most workers (89%) believe adopting new digital capabilities is to the benefit of their company, almost three in five (59%) say the pace at which this is happening is not fast enough.

More than half think technologies are outdated by the time their company does implement them.

While the pace of adoption might have picked up in recent months, it appears problems are persisting in respect of workplace guidance and training.

