Arab CEOs: ESG biggest challenge, but productivity priority

What is keeping CEOs in the Middle East awake at night?

The challenges associated with Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG), a new study finds.

The global study by IBM Institute for Business Value, which surveyed 120 CEOs from the Middle East, reveals the most pressing challenges for leaders across the region.

Nearly half (47%) of regional CEOs surveyed pointed to environmental sustainability as their biggest challenge over the next few years, while 28% said diversity and inclusion would continue to be their most pressing concern.

This comes as the region undergoes a significant transformation, in part, driven by ESG factors with regional economies diversifying dependence on fossil fuels, and as the UAE prepares to host COP28 later this year in Dubai.

New regulations are driving the shift took while an increasing number of CEOs and their executive teams now have compensation tied to sustainability goals.

These heightened CEO concerns echo PwC’s latest Middle East ESG report, which reveals a shift in perception from public and private leadership about the importance of ESG, with more organisations than ever before appointing a dedicated executive to deal with the ESG agenda.

Increased awareness of climate risk to business, coupled with new regulation, is driving the embedding of ESG in the strategy of more than six in 10 companies in the region, PwC finds.

Among the ESG challenges leaders face, according to IBM’s survey, is sustainability’s expanding definition as it broadens into topics like biodiversity – and organisational uncertainty around appropriate metrics.

There is also doubt about the trustworthiness of sustainability reporting, with just 45% of CEOs globally reporting confidence in the ability to report on ESG strategy and initiatives, as well as data security and privacy, with accuracy.

Not to mention the fact that public trust has fallen in what is being reported.

While sustainability tops the region’s biggest challenge for leaders, productivity is the biggest priority over the next three years – as uncertainty, competitiveness and new regulation accelerate.

“Almost one-third of regional companies have a chief sustainability officer, while more than one-third have COP28 will lead to tighter ESG legislation and incentives for green growth in the region,” says Dr Yahya Anouti, PwC Middle East ESG Leader.