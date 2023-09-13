When it comes to IT services and solutions, the same big-name companies tend to dominate global markets – Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, to name but a few.

Not so Saudi Arabia.

The country, whose IT services and consulting market is the largest in the GCC, delivers a far more diverse mix of providers – that is mainly comprised of homegrown players.

Recent research from IDC found eight of the top 10 IT service providers in the Kingdom are Saudi-origin companies, with the other two – IT majors headquartered in India.

The unique value proposition of these companies is the combination of a locally-based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with global technology vendors.

As the Kingdom pursues ambitious initiatives, from smart cities to the digitisation of healthcare an education, and the private sector continues to adapt to an increasingly digital economy, we take a look at the leading IT services providers in the country.

1

HQ: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia