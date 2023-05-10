ChatGPT and the Middle East: everything you need to know

“We are working on the largest Arabic-language model as we speak,” Xiao said. “Arabic is a major body of language in the world but [it is] not served at all by the big players in the industry.”

G42-backed Astra Tech has already unveiled the first ‘Arabic ChatGPT’ in the MENA region. Launched in partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI, the chatbot is integrated into Astra’s Botim app, and will give access to services through conversational commerce.

“Botim’s Arabic ChatGPT marks another significant step towards simplifying people’s daily lives and transforming the global tech industry while also enhancing the capabilities of our upcoming ultra-app,” Abdallah Abu Sheikh, CEO of Astra Tech said.

As for regional organisations and their adoption of ChatGPT, a number of businesses (and one government entity) have revealed how they are utilising, or plan to utilise, the technology – with most focused on supporting and enhancing the customer experience.

Five Middle East organisations and how they are using ChatGPT

Here, we delve into how five organisations in the Middle East are using ChatGPT.

Among the biggest companies in the region to embrace ChatGPT, Middle East telco e& last month announced plans to integrate OpenAI’s GPT system into its operations platform. The telco has teamed up with Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT into its internal operations and processes with a view to developing services for elevating customer experience. The aim, according to e&, is to “improve the customer experience and optimise internal operations, including HR within the company, to enhance its overall performance and enable faster decision-making by leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology.”

“We… believe this innovative solution will lead to a sustainable and efficient ecosystem, improving the customers’ overall experience and helping businesses in the region grow,” Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, said. “This can also be a powerful tool for improving customer experience, helping businesses provide more personalised customer support.”

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced in February that it will be using conversational AI agent ChatGPT to improve its offerings, claiming to be the first UAE government entity and the first utility company globally to do so. DEWA will use the technology to support customer and employee services.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of DEWA, said ChatGPT will contribute to shaping its digital future as the company aims to use more autonomous systems for the purpose of renewable energy and storage.

3 Almosafer

The Middle East’s leading travel company is integrating ChatGPT into its mobile booking platforms. It will be utilised in its pilot phase to support customers with their flight search and to aid customers in planning their trip post booking, to get more information about their destination of choice.

Almosafer is testing a voice search function that is powered by ChatGPT enabling customers to search for the best flight options in both English and Arabic by simply recording their flight search request. By enabling Khalid, Almosafer’s virtual travel advisor, through the integration of ChatGPT, Khalid’s responses to the customer search function will be enhanced and he will also be able to provide more information on the destination customers have chosen for their upcoming trip.

“Through ChatGPT, Khalid will be empowered to become a more holistic travel consultant with the necessary knowledge and expertise,” says Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO.

4

This month too, Abwaab, the fastest-growing edtech startup in the MENA region, integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT to equip its students with a more personalised, and rich test-prep experience. For the first time, students in the region will be able to receive immediate, personalised feedback on open-ended questions. It will also allow Abwaab to double down on building and diversifying its question bank, further cementing its title as the region’s test-prep powerhouse.

“Our vision is to unleash the potential of students in the region by providing them with a high-quality, accessible, and personalised education experience,” says Hamdi Tabbaa, CEO. “Leveraging the latest AI technologies allows us to make big strides towards this.”



5

Yanzo, a text-based super app that operates on WhatsApp recently became one of the first companies in the region to supercharge its product with ChatGPT – incorporating the technology into its conversational concierge service, the first company in the MENA region to do so. Yanzo was originally considering IBM’s Watson and Netomi, but as soon as ChatGPT arrived on the scheme, CEO Mohammed Jaffar knew this was the product.



With Yanzo, users can send a request for virtually anything in Dubai, with each request read and responded to by a human, but now, it is ChatGPT communicating with users on Yanzo’s Whatsapp. Yanzo provided ChatGPT with a full history of customer conversations (33,000) to train the AI and learn Yanzo’s tone and way of speaking, and after just two weeks, the AI had learned its way of dealing with customer requests.



“For Yanzo, the impact is massive,” says Mohammed Jaffar, CEO. “We see ourselves expanding across the region and dealing with thousands of tickets and the only way to scale to that level is through integration with an AI bot.”