Saudi's ambitious plan to become a top global logistics hub

Not a day goes by without Saudi Arabia announcing a new strategy or goal, in its bid to become an economic powerhouse.

Led by Vision 2030, an ambitious plan to transform Saudi into a more diversified country and create jobs for nationals, the Kingdom is already seeing its strategies deliver.

Take tourism. With plans to one of the world’s top 10 tourism hotspots, Saudi recently ranked as the second fastest-growing destination for tourism globally, with international tourists surging 64% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2019.

In Artificial Intelligence too, Saudi is looking to dominate. And the Kingdom recently ranked first globally in government strategy for AI.

And now Saudi is looking to logistics as its latest strategy to power economic growth.

It makes sense, of course, given the country’s unique geographical location, connecting three continents (Europe, Asia and Africa).

Saudi already handles 12% of the global container trade passing annually, with logistics contributing 6% to the country’s GDP.

Plans to establish 59 logistics zones

But the ambitious Kingdom is looking to grow this contribution to 10% by 2030 and to become a top 10 global hub for logistics.

To do this, the country has announced a strategy to establish 59 logistics zones by 2030, and to target the creation of more than 200,000 jobs in the logistics sector by 2030.

At a recent reception hosted by the Saudi Transport General Authority in London, Dr Al Rumaih, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, revealed plans to increase port capacity to more than 40 million containers.

“Our aim by 2030 is to be among the top ten countries in the Logistics Performance Index,” Al Rumaih said.

Saudi currently ranks 38th among 160 countries, having recently jumped 17 spots, thanks to progress made in its national strategy.