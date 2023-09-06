The how, what and why of Generative AI for business

Pause before purchasing AI solutions

Before you pull out the cheque book or sign that purchase order, it’s worth taking a step back. Sure, you don’t want your business to get left behind when it comes to generative AI but with the technology and solutions evolving so quickly, it might be worth taking your time to get it right.

This is backed up by a recent IBM study that found few AI projects are delivering the financial value silver bullet that shareholders might expect.

“The average ROI is just 5.9%, well below the typical 10% cost of capital,” explains Danesi. “Looking at this, it seems AI hasn’t been a very successful business endeavour for many companies. This is due to many AI initiatives potentially being treated as experiments up until this point.

“To move forward and to leverage AI better, organisations must have a strategy that connects their AI initiatives to the opportunities and challenges they face in their business.”

Danesi says that strategy must answer three fundamental questions – what is your vision for AI and how do you plan to adopt it in your organisation? What is the high-level business case that you create for AI in your organisation? Consider where value would come from depending on your product strategy, your customer strategy or your cost management strategy. Then, what are the appropriate use cases you should select which connect with these strategies to generate value and have an impact on business?

“Very often AI projects risk becoming showcases of the technology. They focus on the art of possible, rather than being a response to a clear business priority. It’s a common pitfall,” says Danesi.

Encouraging employees to embrace AI

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges leaders face when looking to adopt AI is, ironically, a human one. People are naturally concerned about their jobs, and the wider implications for their lives, as talk of machines replacing humans in various roles takes an icy grip.

Convincing employees to embrace AI could, then, be seen as them signing their own redundancy papers.

Mourtada says to get employees to embrace AI when there are concerns about job displacement, it is crucial to communicate the role of AI as a tool to augment human capabilities rather than replace them.

“Businesses should invest in providing training and education on AI to help employees understand how they can work alongside AI systems,” he says. “Showing concrete examples of how AI can enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities can help alleviate concerns and encourage employee acceptance. Emphasising the importance of upskilling and reskilling can also empower employees to adapt and grow alongside AI technology.”

Danesi agrees, saying that development of AI should be a human-centric exercise. It should be seen as technology that is not out to replace people or workers, but to aid, help and augment. In turn, this would enable workers to have a more fulfilling job, to be more efficient and to have more opportunities.

The future of generative AI in business

Generative AI is the Usain Bolt of the tech world, moving so fast that it is impossible to keep track or accurately predict the future. However, Business Chief likes a challenge, and to challenge our contributors, so we asked Danesi and Mourtada for their take on where this rollercoaster is going in the next two years.

BCG’s Mourtada believes this “typical initial frenzy” of interest and experimentation will settle into a pattern of “steady, rapid adoption across flagship sectors first and then throughout as the technology and use case further mature and the capabilities/guardrails are put in place.”

“With advancements in technology and increased availability of training data, generative AI models will become more accurate and capable of generating even more sophisticated outputs,” says Mourtada. “We anticipate broader adoption of generative AI across industries, as businesses recognise the potential for improved productivity, personalised experiences, and innovative solutions.”

IBM’s Danesi says that the organisations that succeed in their AI projects will be those that manage a set of technologies and models, rather than relying on just one.

“I certainly don’t think AI will be the extinction of humanity as has been in the news recently,” he concludes. “Every type of technology advances and creates change for our workforce, but it’s an opportunity and we must embrace it.”