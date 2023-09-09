stc Group delivering on IT infrastructure growth strategy

It has been a significant year for Saudi Arabia’s digital pioneer stc Group, as it continues to expand operations both inside the Kingdom and globally.

Proof of that ambition came in the recent acquisition of a 9.9% stake in Telefónica – one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world – for US$2.27 billion.

Telefónica has a significant presence in Spain, Germany, the UK, and Brazil, and has a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets and cutting-edge technology platforms, where it is developing state-of-the-art capabilities in cognitive intelligence, edge computing and IoT.

This latest move comes after the acquisition by Tawal – a subsidiary of stc Group – of United Group’s telecommunications tower assets in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

“Telefónica and stc Group share many similarities, with a vision to use technology to connect people and a strategy to drive growth,” said Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal, Chairman of stc Group.

“This long-term, significant investment by stc Group is a continuation of our growth strategy, as we invest in vital technology and digital infrastructure sectors across promising markets globally.”

