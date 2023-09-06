The importance of shareholder value as regional IPOs boom

When considering the future of shareholder value, we have to look at the history. You have to go back to the dark economic times of the 1970s – a period of global stagnation. Open the pages of The New York Times and you’ll find an essay by a certain Milton Friedman titled ‘The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits’. Economist Friedman effectively said that an organisation should show no regard or responsibility for anything other than its shareholders.

As often happens with unpopular new concepts, it took a few years for other voices to echo Friedman’s doctrine, and it was not until the 1980s that the pursuit of shareholder value at any cost became the new purpose for doing business.

And it worked. Shareholders made fortunes, and stock exchanges from New York to London to Tokyo all benefitted – right up to the 2008 financial crisis which pulled the plug on Gordon Gecko’s ‘greed is good’ mantra.

Or did it? Has the relentless pursuit of shareholder value at all costs gone out of fashion in the face of sustainability and societal pressures? And what difference does it make if you are a company based in Denver, Dusseldorf, Dubai or New Delhi?

One fact is certain – you cannot ignore the importance of shareholder value in the Middle East & Africa region.

According to the latest available data from the World Bank (which is admittedly a couple of years old but important for context), the market capitalisation of domestic listed companies in Saudi Arabia – the regional leader – is US$2.43 trillion. That is skewed, of course, by the 2019 listing of Saudi Aramco, which recently (July 2023) valued the company at just over US$2 trillion.

While Saudi’s total may be dwarfed by the likes of the US (US$40.72 trillion) and China (US$12.21 trillion), it is more than the rest of this region combined.

South African companies are valued at US$1.02 trillion, the UAE at US$294.83 billion (more on that to come), and Israel at US$262.906 billion. Even Egypt with its population of more than 100 million people only boasts domestic listed companies worth US$41.35 billion.

This highlights disparity around the world, with some countries having more of a focus on government- or family-owned large businesses, making the concept of shareholder value in those countries less significant.

But that is changing – and fast. With company listings booming on exchanges from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, that means more shareholders in the region and greater expectations on profits.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), for example, is showing strong growth that makes a mockery of those old World Bank figures. The total market cap of ADX passed US$760 billion (July 2023) up from US$545 billion just a year earlier – a 40% hike fuelled by high-profile and high-demand IPOs like G42’s Presight AI. That US$496 million IPO was oversubscribed by an astonishing 136 times.

In March 2023, ADNOC Gas completed the largest-ever IPO on the ADX and the largest IPO this year at US$2.5 billion.

Middle East IPOs raised more than US$23 billion in 2022 from 48 listings. That is compared to just US$7.5 billion from 20 offerings in 2021.

So with all of these listings, what do regional CEOs need to know about the changing nature of shareholder value?