Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali villas go on sale – 22 years later

Most people around the world will be familiar with Dubai’s famous Palm Jumeirah – the luxurious real estate development on a man-made island in the shape of a palm tree.

Construction on that incredible project began back in 2001, when Dubai was a very different destination – there was no Dubai Marina, no Downtown, no Burj Khalifa.

What most people outside of Dubai do not realise is that Palm Jumeirah was one of three Palm projects, that include Palm Deira (or Deira Islands) and Palm Jebel Ali.

A mere 22 years after that construction began, developer Nakheel has announced the first villas are available to purchase on Palm Jebel Ali.

This is a sure sign that the good times are back in Dubai, which currently boasts the world’s most buoyant real estate market, especially when it comes to high-end residential property.

