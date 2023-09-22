Article
Lifestyle

Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali villas go on sale – 22 years later

By Kate Birch
September 22, 2023
undefined mins
Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai is 50% bigger than Palm Jumeirah
Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai is 50% bigger than Palm Jumeirah
The man-made island in the shape of a tree, Palm Jebel Ali is 50% bigger than Palm Jumeirah, and will add 91km of shoreline, says Dubai developer Nakheel

Most people around the world will be familiar with Dubai’s famous Palm Jumeirah – the luxurious real estate development on a man-made island in the shape of a palm tree.

Construction on that incredible project began back in 2001, when Dubai was a very different destination – there was no Dubai Marina, no Downtown, no Burj Khalifa.

What most people outside of Dubai do not realise is that Palm Jumeirah was one of three Palm projects, that include Palm Deira (or Deira Islands) and Palm Jebel Ali.

A mere 22 years after that construction began, developer Nakheel has announced the first villas are available to purchase on Palm Jebel Ali.

This is a sure sign that the good times are back in Dubai, which currently boasts the world’s most buoyant real estate market, especially when it comes to high-end residential property.

Palm Jebel Ali will add 91km of coastline to Dubai

Mothballed since the 2008 financial crisis, Palm Jebel Ali – which is 50% bigger than its Jumeirah cousin – is now back in full swing as part of the latest masterplan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The first villas to be released are Coral villas and Beach villas, each available in eight styles, and concentrated on four of the palm’s fronds. 

“As pioneers of waterfront living, Nakheel is synonymous with Dubai’s incredible journey of growth and urban infrastructure development,” said Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer, Nakheel.

“We are delighted to bring Palm Jebel Ali to market at this exciting time, with the island playing a transformative role in shaping the city’s future, raising the global benchmark on waterfront living and underlining its position as a world-class lifestyle destination.”

Palm Jebel Ali is built on 13.4 square kilometres of reclaimed land. When complete, it will comprise seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91km of beachfront – considerable considering Dubai originally only had 70km.

The island will also be home to more than 80 hotels and resorts.

An initial four fronds are being developed on Palm Jebel Ali

This is a turnaround in fortunes for Nakheel, which was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2009 as a subsidiary of Dubai World at the height of the global crisis which especially impacted real estate.

However, Nakheel bided its time, got its own house in order with a number of successful inland residential projects, and is now back with another potential landmark development in Palm Jebel Ali.

Nakheel’s other master developments include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

The company’s retail portfolio also includes Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, while Nakheel Hospitality features a diverse portfolio including The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, and Avani Ibn Battuta.

The revised Palm Jebel Ali will add 91km of coastline to Dubai

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief US website. 

Please also check out our upcoming event – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE in London on September 26-27, 2023.

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.

Dubaireal estateNakheelPalm Jebel Ali
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Abu Dhabi Airports prepares for Terminal A opening

A decade in the making, Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 6,000 volunteers to test operational readiness of stunning new Terminal A building

Business Chief expands portfolio with new look and coverage

Business Chief Middle East & Africa launches with fresh new look and extended coverage of the region, with exclusive executive interviews and insights

How Octopus Energy grew to become an industry giant

Octopus Energy continues to grow after a deal was agreed to acquire Shell Energy in the UK and Germany, taking its customer base to almost seven million

Perkbox CEO: How to support employees through tough times

Human Capital

How Middle East is embracing the future of digital finance

Corporate Finance

UAE Lulu Group shifts business for global growth and IPO

Corporate Finance