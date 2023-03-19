Will Dubai take New York’s luxury property market crown?

Dubai is on its way to becoming the most sought-after market for luxury residential properties in the world, with hundreds of homes worth more than US$10m each snapped up by wealthy investors last year.

And 2023 looks set to continue Dubai’s luxury real estate sector boom amid HNWI capital inflow from Russia and China, in particular.

Dubai’s luxury property costs – highest growth worldwide

Dubai recorded the sale of 219 homes priced above US$10 million in 2022, with total transaction value reaching US$3.8 billion – making the Middle East city the world’s fourth busiest luxury property market behind New York, LA and London, a new report from property consultant Knight Frank has found.

Dubai also registered a 44.2% growth in its premium property costs, marking the highest growth in the world for the second year running, Knight Franks Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) shows.

Dubai’s price increases are significantly higher than in other markets like Aspen, which came second with 27.6% price growth, Riyadh (25%), Tokyo (22.8%) and Miami (21.6%).

Among the records in 2022, was Dubai's most expensive property, a four-storey, eight-bedroom villa on The Palm Jumeirah that sold for US$82.2 million, while another villa on The Palm was rented out on a six-month lease for US$1.09 million becoming Dubai’s most expensive rental.