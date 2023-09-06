Dubai rising: why tech entrepreneurs are setting up here

But it’s not only the push factors from these markets leading to a tech exodus – but the magnetic pull of Dubai.

According to David, tech companies need three things to succeed – talent, capital, and business-friendly regulations – and Dubai has all three, in bucket-loads.

The emirate has consistently ranked among the top 20 globally for its business-friendly environment by the World Bank (you can start a business here in just four days following just 2-3 procedures) and placed first in the world for attracting Greenfield foreign direct investment over the last two years.

The city continues to attract big tech players, with Amazon, Google, Cisco, Oracle, Dell and IBM all using Dubai as their headquarters for the MENA region. And its population has soared by 86,607 (up 2.3%) in the last year alone with estimates it will likely surpass 4 million by 2026 with nearly three-quarters under the age of 40.

Real estate is booming, with Dubai recently overtaking New York and Hong Kong to become the crowned the busiest $10-million-plus property market in the world, while the contribution of non-oil sectors to GDP has reached record highs, and job growth is rising at the fastest pace in seven years.

Add to this, developing legislation and a continued rollout of initiatives and programmes to support and grow entrepreneurs and startups, and it’s easy to see why the city is proving such a pull.

Little surprise then that the UAE was crowned the world’s best country for entrepreneurs in 2022.

Dubai – opportunity knocks for startups

“The policies and initiatives implemented by Dubai’s authorities over the last five years, as well as the city’s geographical location between East and West, have made the city the best place in the world to start and grow a business, particularly in the tech sector.”

Something he argues is in stark contrast to the policy frameworks in Europe and North America, which are “simply too archaic and cumbersome”.

David insists that western countries can’t compete with Dubai’s agile approach to regulation and policy and with the sheer speed Dubai is moving.

“Dubai feels today how business hubs like San Francisco, Berlin, Singapore, and New York felt ten years ago.”

Take Dubai-headquartered Telegram, the social media company founded by tech mogul and self-made Russian billionaire, Pavel Durov.

“When the startup decided to move out of Russia, they first tried Berlin as their new base. But there were too many speed bumps in the process of relocating a business to Germany and it turned out to be more of a bureaucratic hassle than it was worth,” explains David.

Before long, Telegram moved to Dubai, “where they were welcomed with open arms” and now the app is worth an estimated US$30 billion business and is the first Middle East-based company to rank in the top 10 of the Global Unicorn Index 2023.

There are now around 4,000 startups in the UAE and the number of scaleups in Dubai surged 26% in 2022, with the emirate now home to 40% of scale-ups in the MENA region.

Plans are to scale further. Dubai is aiming to double its digital economy GDP contribution to 20% by 2031, and is looking to lure 300 digital startups by 2024, and support 30 companies in becoming global unicorns.

“It is only a matter of time before Dubai generates more unicorns than Silicon Valley or London,” David declares.