Ultimate guide to three hottest Middle East startup cities

TEL AVIV

Where to stay Staying in the city centre or near key business districts like Rothschild Boulevard or Sarona ensures easy access to meetings and networking. As well as the usual business suspects (Sheraton Tel Aviv and David Intercontinental, recognised by World Travel Awards 2022) there are plenty more boutique and interesting options.

Take The Norman, one of a growing number of luxury boutique hotels in the city. Situated near the Rothschild Boulevard and close to city landmarks, this old-world hotel screams exclusivity, from its critically acclaimed restaurants including a Japanese-tapas-style affair to a rooftop lounge bar, wellness area, citrus garden, boardroom and private dining room.

Staying for an extended period? Check into one of six apartments at The Levee, which is located in the fashionable district of Neve Tzedek, and delivers a clutch of services including 24/7 concierge, Netflix subscription, laundry service, and complimentary breakfast.

Where to eat If you’re looking to fully embrace the Tel Avivian lifestyle, head to Port Said, an always-packed outdoor eaterie with an ever-changing menu helmed by iconic Israeli chef Eyal Shani. Or try HaBasta, a tiny laid-back affair in Carmel Market that promises original Israeli and Palestinian food, the freshest fish, and a wine list compiled by one of the country’s best sommeliers (Aviram Katz).

If you can only do one thing Stroll the city’s Low Line from Rothschild Boulevard down to the beach – it’s brimming with cafes, street art and life.

Need to know Doing business here is surprisingly casual, from attire to location, with many meetings held in cafes, largely thanks to the city’s vibrant coffee culture. Most Israelis work Sunday-Thursday (some Friday mornings) with Fridays, Saturdays off for Shabbat. Gett is the most popular taxi app though Uber and Bubble are also available. When travelling into Ben Gurion Airport, the Fattal VP Private Terminal offers a hassle-free experience. Ranked as the sixth most expensive business trip destination in the world, Tel Aviv expects cash tips between 15-20%.

Did you know? Power naps are embraced here, with many businesses, including Google, encouraging employees to take short power naps to enhance productivity and creativity.