Top 10 most-anticipated hotel openings in Dubai

November 2023

Designed by acclaimed architects Foster + Partners, this eye-catching 30-storey block-shaped tower in Dubai’s Business Bay area will open as The Lana, part of the Dorchester Collection, in November 2023. Space, light and extraordinary views are the defining features of the 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms, 69 of which are suites – with tall windows framing views of the Burj Khalifa or desert.

Among standout features of The Lana – triple-height ceilings, plush furnishings (think dark marbles, sculptural furniture, and stone parquet flooring), deep-soaking bathtubs, a patisserie, secluded garden lounge, and oversized rooftop pool and bar. The Lana will also feature a spa, wellness centre and gym, and guests will have access to the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, reachable via a short boat ride.