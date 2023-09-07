Top 10 most-anticipated hotel openings in Dubai
1
The Lana
November 2023
Designed by acclaimed architects Foster + Partners, this eye-catching 30-storey block-shaped tower in Dubai’s Business Bay area will open as The Lana, part of the Dorchester Collection, in November 2023. Space, light and extraordinary views are the defining features of the 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms, 69 of which are suites – with tall windows framing views of the Burj Khalifa or desert.
Among standout features of The Lana – triple-height ceilings, plush furnishings (think dark marbles, sculptural furniture, and stone parquet flooring), deep-soaking bathtubs, a patisserie, secluded garden lounge, and oversized rooftop pool and bar. The Lana will also feature a spa, wellness centre and gym, and guests will have access to the Beach Club at One at Palm Jumeirah, reachable via a short boat ride.
2
FIVE LUXE
Q4 2023
Enjoying a spectacular location in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence, with sweeping sunset views of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah, FIVE LUXE is the latest property from Dubai homegrown hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts – renowned for its award-winning nightlife and Instagram-worthy locations. Among the brand’s Dubai-based hotels, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is the most-reviewed hotel in the world, while FIVE Jumeirah Village claims to have Dubai’s most insta-Famous social pool. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, FIVE LUXE is a beachside community made up of hotels and residences and along with 222 hotel rooms, the community will deliver seven restaurants and nightclubs, private beach access, a padel court, kids club, the signature ReFIVE Spa, and the brand’s iconic social pool.
3
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
November 2023
Sitting alongside the iconic Burj Al Arab, the latest property in Jumeirah Group’s ultra-luxury portfolio is equally eye-catching with its mammoth size and superyacht-inspired design and opulence. Slated to open in November, the hotel resort will deliver 387 rooms and suites and 82 luxury residences, all with panoramic views over the Arabian sea. Wellness facilities, a three-storey spa, private stretch of beach, collection of pools including a VIP adult pool, 10 restaurants and bars, and an 82-berth superyacht marina completes the five-star experience.
4
One&Only One Za’abeel
December 2023
Set to make its Dubai debut on 1 December, One&Only One Za’abeel is already turning heads with its architecturally striking design. Marking One&Only’s first vertical urban resort, the stunning 229-suite property is the visual brainchild of world-renowned architects Nikken Sekkei. Dual skyscrapers are connected by The Link, a panoramic sky concourse and the world’s longest cantilever that will be home to 12 unique culinary concepts, six Michelin-lauded chiefs, including the world’s most Michelin-starred female chef (Anne-Sophie Pic). In true One&Only style, the five-star hotel will also feature wellness facilities and a spectacular rooftop infinity pool, set to be the longest in the UAE.
5
Siro Dubai
Q4 2023
Fitness brand SIRO is set to launch its inaugural hotel, SIRO One Za’abeel, in Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel development later this year. Designed as a fitness and recovery destination, the brand-new hotel – from the parent company behind Atlantis – will deliver tailored programmes and treatments developed by wellbeing specialists, with advice from sporting ambassadors including Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Designed to help guests unlock peak mental and physical performance, Siro’s bespoke programmes cover fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. The hotel will also have a state-of-the-art fitness club, and a dedicated Recovery Lab with specialised wellbeing treatments, from cryotherapy to oxygen therapy. Rooms will also feature the latest technology to promote restorative sleep, including smart Aero Plush mattresses, recovery wardrobes and smart curtains.
6
Kempinski Floating Palace
Q4 2023
For the first time, a luxury hotel is opening as a floating building with 12 floating luxury villas able to sail to other locations. Anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai, guests are transported to the 156-room and suite hotel or their villas by speed boat, or can access them via their own boats or own helicopter (there is a helipad and yacht parking deck). The five-star hotel, due to open later this year, delivers everything from exclusive gourmet restaurants, bars, and a spa, to pools, boutiques and banquet areas; while the 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, each feature a roof terrace with infinity pool, panoramic windows, and smart home features. They cruise at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles and are equipped with solar panels.
7
Mandarin Oriental, Wasl Tower
Q4 2024
The second Mandarin Oriental property to open in Dubai, this hotel is housed within a 302-metre, 64-storey twisting tower. The hotel will occupy floors 16-36 and will deliver with 258 rooms and suites. It is said to have been designed to ‘reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage’. The hotel also promises to deliver a ‘lively rooftop sky bar’ with citywide views, a signature dining experience, helmed by a culinary celebrity name, poolside bar and restaurant, cigar room and the signature Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop. And there’s a helipad to boot.
8
Six Senses The Palm, Dubai
2024
Six Senses is bringing its signature wellness and sustainability vibe to Dubai’s most famed island, The Palm. As the first Six Senses in the city, the beachside property on Jumeirah’s exclusive West Crescent will feature a 60-key hotel along with branded residences including 121 penthouses, 32 sky villas and nine signature beachfront villas. Scheduled to welcome guests sometime in 2024, the Six Senses property will centre around a social and wellness club offering everything from a longevity clinic to biohacking room and massage circuit pool. IV shots, anyone? Numerous restaurants, bars and pools will also feature alongside a games room and library.
9
SO/ Uptown Dubai
Just opened
Described as a ‘new generation of luxury’, high-fashion hotel SO is set to dazzle Dubai when it opens in 2024. Born in Paris and with outposts worldwide, from Vienna to London, Berlin to Bangkok, Mauritius to Singapore, SO/ Hotels is an Accor-owned new-generation brand that has become synonymous with avant-garde style and the best possible taste. Each hotel celebrates a different high-fashion designer, with SO/Bangkok tapping Christian Lacroix and SO / Singapore Karl Lagerfeld. Located in Uptown Dubai, inside the 340-metre Uptown Tower, the 10-storey hotel will feature 188 design-led rooms and suites along with a spa, pool, three restaurants, and two bars including rooftop loft Celeste.
10
Fairmont Dubai Skyline
2024
When Fairmont Dubai Skyline opens its five-star doors in 2024, it will become Dubai’s third Fairmont and the UAE’s sixth – and is set to take the famed hotel brand to skyscraping heights in the region. The hotel is housed within a futuristic-looking 226-metre tower on Sheikh Zayed Road and feature asymmetric balconies which are cleverly lit at night to give the illusion of movement. The 54-floor hotel will be home to 181 rooms and suites along with 121 residences – all overing 360-degree views of Dubai’s glittering landmarks.
