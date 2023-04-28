When it comes to birthing unicorns, the Middle East is lagging.

Home to just six, the region has been slow in scaling tech ventures with Saudi Arabia currently one of the largest countries by GDP without a unicorn and the UAE delivering just a handful.

The landscape is changing though, as both Saudi and UAE governments commit to providing the right support to foster the region’s flourishing startup and SME ecosystem – and the MENA region is predicted to see as many as 100 unicorns by 2030, new research by RedSeer Strategy Consultants has found.

Certainly, for Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of the world’s leading cloud-based instant messaging app Telegram, Dubai’s vibrant tech community has played an important role in driving growth for his own tech venture which has surpassed unicorn status to become a US$30 billion business.

So successful has the Dubai-headquartered social media company become that it recently found its way on to the Global Unicorn Index 2023, a ranking of the world’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least a billion dollars and not yet listed on a public exchange.



The first Middle East-based company to make the list, with a valuation of US$30 billion, Telegram is now ranked eighth most valuable unicorn globally, sandwiched between Databricks and Revolut.



The Hurun Institute, which publishes the list, acknowledges that while some regions like the Gulf States are strong in their traditional sectors like energy and real estate, “they underperform when it comes to unicorns”.



But not Telegram.



Since its 2013 inception, the messaging service, which is similar to WhatsApp and Twitter, has raised a total of US$2.7bn in two rounds, becoming one of the most downloaded apps worldwide with just under 900 million monthly active users, of which 150 million are in India.



As Faris Sohail Faris al-Mazrui, an executive at Mubadala Investment Co, and a backer of Telegram puts it: “Telegram’s user base has reached a critical mass that places it amongst global tech giants.”



Since Telegram’s US$1bn raise in 2021, it has been expanding monetisation efforts, last year launching its paid offering for which it amassed more than 1 million subscribers in less than six months, and developing a host of decentralised tools, including non-custodial wallets and exchanges.