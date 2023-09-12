Six high-profile CEO moves in the Middle East this month

Dubai-based Antoine Chemali has been appointed CEO of BNP Paribas’ wealth division in the Middle East.

Recently named the best private bank in the Middle East by Euromoney, BNP Paribas Wealth Management appointed Antoine following the step-down of Masroor Batin.

Antoine is tasked with driving the wealth manager’s strategy in the region and leading the more than 600 employees across Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Qatar and Kuwait.

Most recently serving as MD Middle East and Africa and GCC market head for the French giant’s wealth division, Stanford-educated Antoine has held a number of senior management roles at banks and investment firms across the region.

Among these, he served as global head of private banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank where he led the strategy and its execution for the group globally and prior to that, he managed a hedge fund at alternative asset manager Digital World Capital.