Leadership is well and truly in the spotlight.

Just last month, Ann Francke, CEO of the UK’s Chartered Management Institute (CMI), urged the nation’s government to prioritise initiatives that improve the quality of management and leadership across all sectors.

But what exactly is meant by “leadership skills” and how exactly do they differ between C-suite executives?

In an attempt to answer just that, the team from Leadership Dynamics, an LCap Group product, has used its behavioural assessment tool to offer data-led insights into the capabilities required to drive growth and value.

The tool, called PACE (standing for pragmatism, agility, curiosity and execution), is designed to assess the behavioural component of a leader’s suitability to a certain role. It is hoped the end result, a series of profiles mapping out the ideal skills for each C-suite executive, will serve as a valuable resource for both leaders and recruiters.

Chief Executive Officer

Mapping out the leadership profile of a competent CEO, Leadership Dynamics says the Chief Executive has two main functional responsibilities:

Serving as the anchor of the team, with a complementary team balancing priorities and focuses. Engaging across all areas of the team, supporting and driving as required.

Moreover, in order to fulfil the functional responsibilities, the CEO must be able to:

Hold individuals to account

Manage stakeholders

Manage the client/customer

Motivate others

Present

“To help the CEO succeed in their role and fulfil their responsibilities, they should have a diverse range of situational, market and functional experiences,” reads the report.

It adds that a good CEO should possess the highest level of curiosity in their team and a higher-than-average level of agility.

