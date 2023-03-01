Digital transformation was the talk of the town in Davos, in January.

That talk was not just focused on how enterprise transformation is both real and necessary, and that organisations must move at speed and scale, but also that digital transformation must ensure everyone benefits – from people to the planet.

As Julie Sweet, CEO at Accenture, remarked on her return from the Swiss summit, there is a “shared commitment among CEOs that transformation must happen in a way that benefits all – from companies and employees …. to clients and ecosystem partners … to communities and broader society.”

It’s a belief held by many, among them Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer for 5G leader Qualcomm, and Petra Jenner, SVP and GM EMA for data platform Splunk – both of whom attended last month’s forum in Davos.

“My hope going into Davos was that there would be insightful and productive conversations, particularly around how we prioritise humanity amidst digital transformation between public and private partners,” Angela tells Business Chief.

For Angela – who oversees ESG at Qualcomm and is a dynamic player at the crossroads of tech, policy, and sustainability – the forum delivered not just the biggest turnout of sustainability officers to date, but critical discussions around digital transformation and sustainability, including a panel on prioritising humanity in a digital world with Axios.

“My biggest takeaway was that everyone across the board is focused on digital transformation,” says Angela. “The digital transformation of industries means better insight into operations, which can lead to increased conservation of resources, energy usage, and more.”