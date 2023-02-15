Top 10 online leadership courses for executives in 2023

From escalating economic and climate concerns, to supply chain challenges, to the far-reaching impact of the pandemic, recent years have seen an unprecedented upheaval in the business world.

Add to this ever-emerging technologies, acceleration of digital transformation and increased demand for employee engagement, and you have a recipe for complete business transformation.

It’s a transformation that calls for a different type of leader, one who understands how emerging technologies like AI and the metaverse can impact business, on who can examine an oranisation’s impact on the environment from an executive perspective, and one who can lead through ongoing crises with courage and conviction.

To facilitate such change, leading business schools the world over are offering short online courses – from 2 weeks to 10 – to help leaders successfully deal with the new challenges today’s business world faces.

1

Aresty Institute of Executive Education, Wharton

April 2023 (8 weeks)

US$300