How people-focused firms retain talent, as turnover grows

The Great Resignation is real, and expected to get worse, with more than two-thirds (62%) of HR managers estimating employee turnover to increase this year, more than ever before, according to Mercer’s Global Talent Trends report for 2022.

This aligns with just-released research from CIPD, which reveals that one-fifth of the working population in the UK – equal to 6.5 million Brits – could resign in the next year, with better pay and benefits the most common motivator behind a job move.

Mercer’s report found similar, with company reputation, benefits, pay and flexible working motivating factors. Some 62% of employees said they would only choose companies that offer remote or hybrid work.

To combat this, and retain valuable employees, almost all organisations surveyed in the Mercer report reported planning a company-wide transformation, with more than a third (36%) introducing a strategy designed to promote the mental health of their employees this year.

“A fundamental change in people’s values underpins a structural change in the labour market,” says Kate Bravery , Global Leader for Advisory Solutions & Insights at Mercer.

“The pressure on companies to make a contribution to society that reflects the values of their customers, employees and investor, has increased. The challenge is to make progress here while managing inflationary pressures, adapting to new crises, and grappling with different models of the future of work.”

So, what can companies do? And more importantly, what are the organisations that put people first doing, and how can you learn from them?